Rocky Mountain College football team to play Saturday in wake of player's shooting death

BILLINGS — As the Rocky Mountain College football team continues to mourn the loss of one of its own, the Battlin' Bears have decided to play Saturday's Frontier Conference road game against Arizona Christian.

In a press release issued Tuesday evening, Rocky president Dr. Bob Wilmouth said that after thoughtful consideration, "RMC football student-athletes and institutional leadership will travel to Glendale, Arizona, and compete in Saturday's scheduled contest" following the Saturday shooting death of Chandler Stalcup, a freshman on the team.

"The safety and well-being of all our students, faculty, and staff remains the priority of the institution. We are focused on healing and supporting our campus community. We appreciate the community’s grace and patience as we navigate this difficult time," Wilmouth stated.

Rocky's remaining athletic programs are also resuming team activities, per the release. The volleyball team is scheduled to host the University of Providence on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Fortin Center.

The men's and women's basketball teams have games against Arizona Christian in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday while the men's and women's cross country teams are at the Frontier Conference championships, also on Friday.

Rocky Athletics Chandler Stalcup

Saturday's schedule includes a men's basketball game against Ottawa in Glendale, and a women's game against SAGU Indian in Phoenix. The volleyball team will play MSU-Northern on Saturday in Havre.

In the press release, Wilmouth stated, "We continue to request that the privacy of the family and our campus be respected as we heal."

Stalcup, 18, was shot early Saturday on the 900 block of Poly Drive. On Saturday afternoon Rocky announced via social media that all athletic events had been postponed until further notice. The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office confirmed Stalcup's death Monday morning.

RELATED: 'ANGER, FEAR, SADNESS': FRIENDS REMEMBER SHOOTING VICTIM CHANDLER STALCUP

On Sunday, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said a 16-year-old Billings boy was arrested in connection to the shooting and was remanded into youth custody facing charges of deliberate homicide.

A second teen was apprehended Monday. Billings police posted via social media that a 17-year-old boy was arrested and faces a charge of deliberate homicide by accountability. He was placed into youth custody.

Stalcup is listed on the Rocky football roster as a 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive lineman from Crystal River, Florida. According to statistics posted on Rocky's athletic website, Stalcup had appeared in one game this season versus the College of Idaho on Sept. 30.

Billings Police indicated on Tuesday that Stalcup was not involved in a disturbance that sparked the shootingand therefore is being considered an innocent victim.

Stalcup's death is being felt across RMC's campus. Wilmouth released a statement earlier Tuesday saying, "Rocky Mountain College is mourning the tragic loss of Chandler Stalcup, an RMC student. We request that the privacy of the family and our campus be respected during this difficult time."

