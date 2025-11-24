Providence set for pool play at final site of NAIA volleyball tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence will play in Pool F at the final site of the NAIA national volleyball tournament, the organization announced Sunday.

The No. 6-seeded Argos, who secured their spot in pool play with a four-set win over Northwest (Wash.) on Saturday, will compete Dec. 3-5 against No. 11 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) and No. 19 College of Idaho at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Providence will play C of I at 3:30 p.m. MT on Dec. 3; Mount Vernon Nazarene and C of I will play at 3:30 p.m. MT on Dec 4; and Providence and Mount Vernon Nazarene will play at 2:30 p.m. MT on Dec. 5.

There are eight pools, with the winner of each advancing to bracket play, which begins with the quarterfinals Dec. 6. The national semifinals are Dec. 8, and the championship match is scheduled for Dec. 9.

The Argos (32-2) are trying to cap off a historic season with the first national championship in program history. At one point this season, they won 25 consecutive matches and were ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.

After a five-set loss to Bellevue (Neb.) on Nov. 1, Providence has since won six consecutive matches — including a four-set win over Bellevue in the Frontier Conference tournament championship and last week's NAIA first-round match over Northwest.

Against Northwest, two-time Frontier player of the year Bella Thompson dished out 52 assists to lead an offense that finished with 58 total kills — 13 from Bella Green, 11 from Cabry Taylor and 10 from Sadie Giles.

Bellevue, playing its first season as a member of the Frontier Conference, is the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 Oklahoma Wesleyan and No. 18 Bushnell (Ore.) in Pool G. The Bruins were the national runners-up last season.

Indiana Wesleyan has won the past two NAIA volleyball titles, and is the No. 4 seed this season in Pool D.

For more information on the NAIA volleyball national tournament, including how to watch, click here.