Providence beats Northwest (Wash.) in 4 sets, heads to Sioux City for NAIA tourney

GREAT FALLS — Bella Green had 13 kills and Cabry Taylor added 11 more as Providence secured a 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Northwest (Wash.) in the opening round of the NAIA volleyball tournament at the McLaughlin Center.

With the win, the No. 6-seeded Argos clinched a berth to Sioux City, Iowa, the tournament's final site. Pool play matches at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City begin Dec. 3.

Sadie Giles had 10 kills for Frontier Conference champion Providence, which improved to 32-2 overall with the victory. Bella Thompson, the two-time reigning Frontier player of the year, had 52 assists to lead an offense that finished with 58 total kills.

Delaney Sparks had a match-high 17 kills to lead Northwest, which finished its season with a 16-13 record. Teammate Kaitlyn Mickle finished with 15 kills.

