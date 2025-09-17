Providence now ranked program-record 4th in NAIA volleyball top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Providence volleyball team has achieved the highest ranking in program history.

The Argos climbed one spot to No. 4 in the latest NAIA Women's Volleyball Top 25 Poll, which was released Wednesday. Bellevue (Neb.) at No. 5 and Montana Tech at No. 18 are the only other Frontier Conference teams in the top 25.

Providence has won 11 consecutive matches since a loss to Eastern Oregon on Aug. 22. The Mountaineers are 12-0 and the top-ranked team in the country. They received all 19 first-place votes. View the complete poll.

The Argos are 5-0 in Frontier Conference play and have lost just one set in the five matches. Coach Arunas Duda earned his 400th career victory with the sweep of Valley City State (N.D.) on Sept. 13, and setter Bella Thompson was named the NAIA setter of the week on Tuesday.

Providence has a two-match swing through North Dakota this week, visiting Bismarck State on Friday and Dickinson State on Saturday. The Argos return home next week for a huge match against No. 5 Bellevue on Sept. 26.

Bellevue is 8-2 on the season and slipped from third to fifth in this week's rankings. Montana Tech, meanwhile, climbed from 21st to 18th. The Orediggers are 9-2.