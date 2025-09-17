Providence setter Bella Thompson earns NAIA honor as Argos continue hot streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence senior Bella Thompson has been named the NAIA women's volleyball setter of the week, the organization announced Tuesday.

Thompson tallied a total of 123 assists, which averages to an outstanding 12.30 assists per set. Her ability to facilitate the offense was a key factor in the Argos' three victories last week.

In the match against Montana State-Northern on Sept. 10, Thompson recorded 47 assists and contributed 10 digs for a double-double, helping her team secure a 3-1 victory.

Her performance against Mayville (N.D.) on Sept. 12 was equally impressive, with her second double-double of the week, with 37 assists and 11 digs in a straight-set win.

She capped off the weekend with a commanding display against Valley City State (N.D.) on Sept. 13, where she achieved 39 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 triumph.

Thompson also contributed significantly on the defensive end. She averaged 2.9 digs per set, amassing 29 digs over the weekend. Her defensive efforts were complemented by her performance at the net, where she averaged 0.90 blocks per set, totaling nine blocks.

Thompson's all-around contributions didn't stop there, as she also added four service aces.

