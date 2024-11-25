Providence, Montana Tech, Montana Western assigned pools for NAIA volleyball championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Providence, Montana Tech and Montana Western won opening-round matches in the NAIA national women's volleyball championship on Saturday.

On Sunday, they learned their pool play assignments.

No. 12 Providence is in Pool E with No. 5 Bellevue (Neb.) and No. 20 Marian (Ind.); No. 15 Montana Tech is in Pool B with No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan and No. 23 Missouri Baptist; and No. 16 Montana Western is in Pool A with No. 1 Northwestern (Iowa) and No. 24 William Carey (Miss.).

Pool play is Dec. 4-6 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The winner of each poll advances to the quarterfinals of the single-elimination bracket, which begins play Dec. 7. The semifinal matches are Dec. 9 and the national championship match Dec. 10.

The Argos will play Marian at 9 a.m. Mountain Time on Dec. 5 and Bellevue at 9 a.m. MT on Dec. 6.

The Orediggers will play Missouri Baptist at 3:30 p.m. MT on Dec. 5 and Indiana Wesleyan at 3:30 p.m. MT on Dec. 6.

And the Bulldogs will play William Carey at 9 a.m. MT on Dec. 5 and Northwestern at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6.

All matches from the final site will be broadcast for free on the NAIA Channel of the Urban Edge Network and the newly redesigned NAIA Network for all matches at the final site in Sioux City, Iowa.