Providence, Montana Western, Montana Tech advance in NAIA volleyball tournament

The Frontier Conference went 3-0 on Saturday in first-round matches in the NAIA national volleyball tournament.

The University of Providence, Montana Western and Montana Tech all won their openers at home to advance. Providence swept Cumberlands (Ky.), while Montana Tech also swept Bushnell (Ore.). UM Western beat Oregon Tech in four sets.

All three teams will advance to the final tournament site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Pool play begins Dec. 4.

Providence, the Frontier Conference champion, got seven kills from both Sadie Lott and Bella Green, and 25 assists from league player of the year Bella Thompson in a 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 victory.

Montana Tech got nine kills from both Olivia Lebeau and Megan Benton in its 25-23, 25-15, 29-27 sweep over Bushnell.

Meanwhile, Montana Western survived against Oregon Tech, winning 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-23. Jazi Smith had 20 kills and hit .302 for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Pool play assignments for final-site action in Sioux City will be announced Sunday at www.naia.org.

