No. 21 Montana Tech sees 'a great opportunity' against No. 3 Georgetown College

BUTTE — Last winter, as Montana Tech football was hammering out its 2024 schedule, there was a slot to fill for its Week 1 Copper Game.

"We were trying like crazy," said Tech head coach Kyle Samson. "We had a couple teams that were wanting to play us and they kind of backed out. So we were wanting to play anybody that would come up to Butte. We wanted a home game because our next home game isn't until October."

The Orediggers found an opponent willing to make the trek to the Mining City, and Tech's lone home game in August and September is now set to be a battle between Top 25 teams.

No. 21 Montana Tech — led by a group of 28 seniors — will kick off its season with its annual Copper Game on Thursday at 6 p.m. against the third-ranked Georgetown College Tigers, a program located in Georgetown, Kentucky, about 15 miles north of Lexington and 1,800 miles from Butte.

"We were able to make it work with Georgetown and they're a great program," said Samson. "It should be a lot of fun. What a great challenge for us in Week 1. Should be a heck of an atmosphere and a big-time game."

A member of the Mid-South Conference and the reigning league champion, the Tigers established themselves as an NAIA powerhouse and perennial national title contender in the 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in the championship five times between in an 11-year stretch and winning it all in 1991, 2000 and 2001.

"We always say if you want to be the best you have to beat the best," said senior linebacker Cole Wyant. "They're a talented team and what better opportunity than playing them in the Copper Game? We can't wait to go out there and compete and it's going to be a great opportunity for us."

Both Tech and Georgetown advanced to the playoffs last year with the Orediggers falling at home to Dickinson State in the opening round while the Tigers were defeated by Northwestern (Iowa) in the semifinals.

The Tigers will offer a sizable challenge as the Orediggers head into 2024 looking to build off last season's success that culminated in Tech qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2016. And with a pair of top 25 playoff teams set to clash at Bob Green Field, this year's Copper Game is shaping up to be a memorable one.

"First game of the year, being able to step in there and have a high-quality team try to knock us off, I think that's huge," said senior wide receiver Wyatt Alexander. "Having them come in here and give us a good challenge, I think that's in our best interest."

