No. 16 Providence women knock off No. 6 Carroll; Saint men win fourth straight

HELENA — No. 16 Providence handed No. 6 Carroll its first Frontier Conference loss Saturday with a 63-40 victory at the PE Center.

Meanwhile, Carroll's men won their fourth game in a row with an 89-81 victory over the Argos in the second game of the doubleheader.

Ashlee Maldonado led the Providence women with 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. The Argos led by 19 points at halftime and then limited the Saints to just five points in the fourth quarter.

Kyndall Keller led Carroll with 13 points. Jamie Pickens added 10 points and nine rebounds while Willa Albrencht had 10 points and eight boards for the Saints.

Maddy Dixon had a double double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for Providence. Teammate Keana Salave'a had 10 points and seven rebounds.

In the nightcap, Carroll's Andrew Cook nearly had his eighth straight double double, finishing with 27 points nad eight rebounds. Kendall Moore added 19 points while Derek Kramer had 12 and Isaiah Moore scored 11 for the Saints.

Freddy Brown III led the Argos with 15 points and six rebounds. Jevon Burton added 12 points and six boards. Jaylin Reed scored 14 points before fouling out. Kenny Curtis chipped in 13 points for Providence.

