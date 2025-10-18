No. 12 Carroll shuts out Simpson to remain undefeated in division play

HELENA — The No. 12-ranked Carroll College football team shut out winless Simpson (Calif.) 44-0 Saturday in Nelson Stadium, improving to 3-0 in Frontier Conference West division play.

Fighting Saints quarterback Kaden Huot threw for 312 yards and five touchdowns — his second consecutive five-touchdown game through the air. Carroll relied on Huot and the passing attack throughout the game, with the Saints' opening touchdown being a 49-yard deep ball to Lincoln Holmes in the first quarter.

A two-play sequence near the end of the first half gave Carroll a 17-0 halftime lead. First, linebacker Peyton Morton blocked a Simpson punt that gave the Saints possession at Simpson's 12-yard line. Second, Huot hit Chris Akulschin in the back-right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

In addition to holding the Redhawks scoreless, the Saints defense limited Simpson to 193 yards of total offense. It was Carroll's second shutout of the season after the Saints beat MSU-Northern 20-0 Week 1.

Next week, Carroll is on a bye. Simpson heads to Dillon on Saturday to take on Montana Western.

