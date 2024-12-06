Montana Western takes down top-seeded Northwestern to advance to NAIA volleyball quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For the first time in program history, Montana Western has advanced to bracket play at the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.

The No. 16-seeded Bulldogs upset top-seeded Northwestern (Iowa) 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20 in pool play Friday at the Tyson Events Center. It was Northwestern's first loss of the season.

With the win, Western advances out of the pool and into the quarterfinals, where the Bulldogs will play at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

In Friday's pool play match, Jazi Smith led Western with 19 kills and Danyel Martin added 10. Taylor Petersen dished out 22 assists, and Madisyn Frazier dug up 16 balls. Martin and Jordan Olson each added nine assisted blocks.

Northwestern was led by Jazlin Douma with 16 kills and Alysen Dexter with 15.

Western went 2-0 in pool play, sweeping William Carey (Miss.) on Thursday.

