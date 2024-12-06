NAIA Volleyball National Championship: Western earns first final site victory; Tech, Providence fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Three Frontier Conference volleyball teams were in action on Thursday during the NAIA National Volleyball Championship at the Tyson Events Center.

One team earned its first-ever final site win while the other two fell as teams played their first of two pool play matches. Here's a recap:

No. 16 Montana Western 3, No. 24 William Carey 0

A season after earning its first trip to nationals since 1998, the Bulldogs made some more history.

Jazi Smith notched 10 kills, Taylor Petersen racked up three aces and Montana Western swept through the Cruaders 25-23, 25-16, 25-21 as the Bulldogs earned their first final site victory in program history.

Danyel Martin added seven kills for the Bulldogs while delivering a team-high four blocks. Dani Brown had six kills. Petersen led Western with 17 assists and Kelsey Goddard supplied a match-high 15 digs.

The Bulldogs face top-seeded Northwestern College on Friday at 9 a.m.

No. 20 Marian University 3, No. 12 Providence 1

The Frontier Conference tournament champion won the first set but then watched the Knights reel off three straight set victories to clinch the match 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21.

Sadie Giles led the Argos with a team-high 13 kills and Franny Martins added eight. Bella Thompson delivered a match-high three aces and 41 assists, Giles and Cabry Taylor each recorded five blocks and Ava Saieers provided 26 digs for the Argos.

Providence will play fifth-seeded Bellevue University — which will join the Frontier Conference next season — on Friday at 9 a.m.

No. 23 Missouri Baptist 3, No. 15 Montana Tech 0

The Orediggers, who were making their fourth-straight appearance at the national tournament, were upset by the Spartans 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 and are now in a must-win situation to keep their season going.

Kinnidi Wilmore led Tech with 10 kills while Olivia LaBeau had nine. Emmy Green delivered three aces, Wilmore had a match-high seven blocks, Rhys Layton provided 27 assists and Jelena Jablanov supplied 11 digs.

Tech will take on No. 2 Indiana Wesleyan on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the second pool play match.