Montana Western, Montana Tech tumble in NAIA top 25 after narrow losses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western fell to No. 9 and Montana Tech to No. 16 in the latest NAIA football top 25, which was released Monday.

The Bulldogs were ranked fourth last week but slid five spots after losing 28-26 at Southern Oregon. The Raiders vaulted up to No. 7 from their previous ranking of 14th. SOU is the highest-ranked Frontier Conference team in the poll.

Tech, meanwhile, slid to 16th from No. 10. The Orediggers suffered a 45-37 overtime loss at College of Idaho, which got a record-setting performance from quarterback Andy Peters. Peters was 32-of-42 passing for 419 and two touchdowns and added 90 yards and two more TDs on the ground. Monday, he was named the NAIA offensive player of the week.

With the win, C of I climbed to No. 14 from last week's No. 19 ranking.

Keiser (Fla.), Northwestern (Iowa) and Grand View (Iowa) again make up the top three of the poll. Indian Wesleyan is now fourth, and Bethel (Tenn.) is fifth. View the complete poll.

Frontier Conference play continues this week with No. 16 Montana Tech hosting No. 7 Southern Oregon and 14th-ranked College of Idaho playing at Rocky Mountain College. Carroll College hosts MSU-Northern and Arizona Christian hosts Eastern Oregon in other league games.