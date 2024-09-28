No. 10 Montana Tech falls in wild OT thriller at No. 19 College of Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho — No. 10-ranked Montana Tech came up short Saturday in a wild Frontier Conference matchup with No. 19 College of Idaho, falling 45-37 in overtime to suffer its first loss of the season.

After giving up a touchdown and a two-point conversion on C of I's first possession of OT, Tech quarterback Blake Thelen was intercepted to end the game, and the Orediggers slipped to 3-1 overall and to 1-1 in the Frontier. With the win, the Yotes improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the league.

C of I got the ball first in OT and scored in four plays, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Hunter Gilbert. The Yotes went for two, and converted on a run by quarterback Andy Peters to go ahead 45-37.

On the Orediggers' first play on their first possession of overtime, Thelen was intercepted by Dee'Shon Swafford, which capped a game that saw the Yotes score 24 fourth-quarter points and the teams combine for 59 points after halftime.

Tech trailed 37-31 late, but the Orediggers' Landers Smith scored on a 9-yard run with 47 seconds left, which was set up by a 45-yard pass from Thelen to Wyatt Alexander. But after Smith's TD rush, Dylan Root's extra-point kick was blocked and the game was tied 37-37.

On C of I's ensuing drive, the Yotes pushed to the Orediggers' 32-yard line, but a Peters pass was intercepted by Tech's Matt Whitcomb to help force overtime.

The Orediggers led 31-19 early in the fourth quarter following a 44-yard touchdown run by Smith. C of I rallied by scoring three consecutive TDs — a 12-yard pass from Peters to John Kreps and back-to-back Peters runs of 8 and 4 yards, the last of which put the Yotes ahead 37-31 with 1:53 left.

Thelen finished with 387 passing yards and two touchdowns but he was sacked three times and threw two interceptions.

Alexander had 219 receiving yards on just six catches, including an 80-yard TD reception from Thelen in the third quarter. Smith had 111 rushing yards and two scores.

Peters threw for 419 yards for C of I and connected with two receivers for more than 100 yards — Travis Marieiro for 112 and Tommy Hauser for 107.

Montana Tech returns home next week for a matchup with Frontier foe Southern Oregon at 1 p.m.

