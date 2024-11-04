Watch Now
Montana Western, Montana Tech in top 10 of NAIA top 25; Carroll continues climb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Tech joined Montana Western in the top 10 of the NAIA football top 25 poll on Monday, and Carroll continued its ascent up the rankings.

The Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 5-1 Frontier Conference) maintained their No. 4 ranking, as the top six spots in the poll went unchanged from last week. Keiser (Fla.) held onto the No. 1 ranking, followed by Grand View (Iowa) and Indiana Wesleyan. St. Thomas (Fla.) is fifth. View the complete poll.

RELATED: 2024 FRONTIER CONFERENCE FOOTBALL STANDINGS

Western rolled to a 56-14 win over Frontier foe MSU-Northern last week and has now won four straight games. The Bulldogs' only loss on the season came at Southern Oregon on Sept. 28.

Tech (7-2, 4-2), meanwhile, rose from 13 to No. 10 after its 56-24 win over Arizona Christian. The Orediggers have won three straight games.

And Carroll (7-1, 6-0) vaulted from 21st to 14th after rallying past then-No. 8 Southern Oregon for a 21-17 win. The Fighting Saints have won seven consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Montana Tech on Sept. 7.

The Saints sit alone atop the Frontier Conference standings and can clinch the league championship with a win Saturday at No. 4 Montana Western. Kickoff between Carroll and Western is set for 1 p.m.

After its loss to Carroll, SOU dropped from eighth to 16th in the poll.

Two weeks remain in the Frontier Conference regular season. In addition to the Carroll-Western game, this week's schedule includes Montana Tech hosting MSU-Northern, Rocky Mountain hosting Arizona Christian and Southern Oregon hosting Eastern Oregon.

