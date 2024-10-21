Montana Western, Montana Tech hold steady in NAIA top 25; Carroll receives votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western and Montana Tech held steady, while Carroll received votes, in the latest NAIA football top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

The Bulldogs and Orediggers remained ranked sixth and 15th, respectively, after wins last week. Western defeated Rocky Mountain 42-24, while Tech scored a program-record 97 points in its shutout win over Simpson (Calif.).

Carroll defeated Eastern Oregon 24-19 last week for its fifth consecutive win. The Fighting Saints haven't been ranked this season but are now among the teams to receive votes.

The Frontier Conference is also represented by No. 10 Southern Oregon and No. 12 College of Idaho in the poll, which saw little change from last week. Keiser (Fla.), Grand View (Iowa), Indiana Wesleyan, Dordt (Iowa) and St. Thomas (Fla.) are the top five teams for the second consecutive week. View the complete poll.

Four weeks remain in the Frontier Conference regular season. Next week, No. 6 Montana Western is home versus Arizona Christian, and No. 15 Montana Tech hosts Rocky Mountain. And Carroll plays at No. 12 College of Idaho, while No. 10 Southern Oregon hosts MSU-Northern.