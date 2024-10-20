Watch Now
Carroll survives Eastern Oregon comeback attempt to win fifth straight

HELENA — Carroll College quarterback Jack Prka threw for a game-high 339 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Saints extended their win streak to five, surviving Eastern Oregon Saturday afternoon in Nelson Stadium.

The Mountaineers (3-4 overall, 3-2 Frontier Conference) rallied late, scoring 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points to make it 24-19 with 19 seconds remaining. However, the ensuing two-point-conversion and onside-kick attempts failed, allowing the Fighting Saints (5-1, 4-0) to scrape by with a victory.

Prka spearheaded an explosive Carroll passing attack, highlighted by a 44-yard touchdown bomb to redshirt-sophomore wideout Gavin Vandenacre early in the second quarter. The grab also handed Carroll a 17-0 lead.

Eastern Oregon edged Carroll in time of possession (30:34-29:26) and ran 21 more offensive plays. However, four Mountaineer drives — including three in the first half — stalled inside Carroll's 10-yard line. Those four drives resulted in a combined six points.

Next up, both teams will continue their Frontier Conference slates next week. The Fighting Saints visit College of Idaho, and the Mountaineers host Simpson University (Calif.)

