Montana Western, Montana Tech among Frontier Conference teams in NAIA football top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Frontier Conference teams are ranked and two more received votes in the NAIA football preseason top 25, which was released Monday.

College of Idaho leads the Frontier's ranked teams at No. 4 in the NAIA top 25, behind only reigning national champion Keiser (Fla.), Northwestern (Iowa) and Georgetown (Ky.). Keiser received 14 first-place votes, and Northwestern received the other two.

Other Frontier teams joining C of I in the top 25 are Montana Western and Montana Tech, both of which made the NAIA playoffs last year. The Bulldogs, who won the 2023 Frontier Conference championship, are 11th in the preseason top 25, while the Orediggers are ranked 21st.

Southern Oregon and Carroll received votes and are essentially the 26th and 27th ranked teams, respectively. View the complete poll.

College of Idaho, which ended its 2023 season with a 28-21 loss to Keiser in the NAIA semifinals, was also picked to win the Frontier Conference. Western was second, followed by Southern Oregon, Tech and Carroll.

C of I is the only Frontier team in action this week, opening its season Saturday with a home game against Lincoln University (Calif.).

Montana Tech kicks off its season against No. 3 Georgetown on Aug. 29, and Western opens with Eastern Oregon on Sept. 7.