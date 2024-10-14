Montana Western inches up NAIA top 25 rankings, Montana Tech slips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western climbed one spot to No. 6 in the latest NAIA football top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

The Bulldogs, who were ranked seventh last week, defeated then-No. 12 Montana Tech 27-21 in a key Frontier Conference matchup on Saturday. Western is 4-1 on the season, with a 2-1 mark in Frontier Conference play.

Tech, meanwhile, slid from No. 12 to No. 15 in this week's poll. The Orediggers are now 4-2 overall, 2-2 in conference.

The Frontier is also represented in the rankings by No. 10 Southern Oregon (5-1 overall, 2-1 Frontier) and No. 12 College of Idaho (5-2, 3-1). Both teams posted lopsided wins last week — SOU 54-14 over Rocky Mountain College and C of I 52-27 over Arizona Christian — to climb three spots in the poll.

No other Frontier teams are ranked or received votes, but future Frontier member and current North Star Athletic Association member Dickinson State (N.D.) is ranked 22nd.

Keiser (Fla.), Grand View (Iowa) and Indiana Wesleyan held steady at Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Dordt (Iowa) and St. Thomas (Fla.) are ranked fourth and fifth. View the complete poll.