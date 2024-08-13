Montana Western football carrying a 'sky's the limit' mindset into fall camp

DILLON — This time last year, then-redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Palandri found himself in a position battle with redshirt senior Kaden Jenks as Montana Western's football team tried to determine who would succeed Jon Jund.

Palandri was eventually given the reins and he, along with some other first-year starters, quickly established Western's offense as one of the most high-octane in the Frontier Conference.

With players like true freshman receiver Eli Nourse and redshirt freshman running back Jake Humphrey helping the Bulldogs emerge as the league's top rushing and passing attacks, Western would go on to cap off the regular season as Frontier champions for the first time since 1995, and Palandri was tabbed as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

And with Western, which was ranked at No. 2 in the Frontier Conference's preseason coaches poll, opening fall camp this week at its new on-campus field, Palandri recognizes what an advantage his team is at compared to last year when there were a lot more question marks.

"We didn't have a lot of experience last year on offense," said Palandri. "Now we have a ton of experience. I think we're gonna click a lot better. The sky's the limit and we're gonna keep fighting and improving every week."

For head coach Ryan Nourse, having a proven signal-caller back under center at the outset of fall camp means that his squad is ahead of schedule.

"When the quarterback's not a position of need you're starting in a really good spot," said Nourse. "I'm really proud of our other guys, they're working hard and Michael gets pushed by those other players."

Another advantage that the Bulldogs are enjoying this season is the new turf field they'll be practicing and playing on after bidding farewell to the natural grass at Vigilante Stadium.

"The breaks for defensive backs, the breaks for receivers, offense, defense (are) a lot more crisp," said redshirt senior defensive back Braden Swank, whose 2023 season was cut short by a broken collar bone during a practice ahead of Western's game against Montana Tech in October. "You don't have to worry too much about slipping and when it gets a little wet outside it's still pretty grippy. That's definitely an advantage."

Western returns plenty of starters but has some new faces including Dillon grad Jace Fitzgerald who transferred to his hometown college from Montana State last December. The strong side linebacker said he's looking to make an immediate impact for his team.

"Just be a guy that everyone can count on," said Fitzgerald. "Be a good leader out there. Be a good teammate and hopefully make some big plays for the defense."

The Bulldogs posted a 9-2 overall record in 2023 with both losses coming against the College of Idaho. The first defeat was a 37-35 loss in Caldwell, Idaho, on a last-second 25-yard touchdown pass from Andy Peters to Jon Schofield on Sept. 9.

The Bulldogs responded by reeling off eight straight wins to close out the regular season to claim the Frontier Conference crown and set the stage for a second-round playoff rematch against the Yotes. C of I held on for a 49-42 win in Western's final game at Vigilante.

The Bulldogs have had plenty of time to mull over that loss and the prevailing attitude has been to accept it, learn from it and move on.

"We blew it, and that's just truth," said Nourse. "If truth motivates then that's awesome. But it's over for me, I could care less now. Now it's moving on with 2024's team."

"Last season's in the past," said Swank. "We don't look back. We're just ready for new opportunities. Take it one game at a time and we're ready for every challenge."

The Bulldogs will host the Yotes on Sept. 14 as Western opens its 2024 season with a two-game homestand.

