Montana Tech's Abby Clark, Alyssa Jany headline All-Frontier Conference women's outdoor track and field honors

HELENA — The Frontier Conference held its outdoor track and field conference meet on May 4-5 at Vigilante Stadium, hosted by Carroll. Montana Tech pulled away for its fourth straight women’s conference title with 202 points.

Alyssa Jany of Tech was named the track athlete of the meet for scoring the most points in the running events, while teammate Abby Clark was awarded the field athlete of the meet for recording the most points in the field events. Chuck Merrifield was selected as the coach of the year for the Orediggers.

Athletes earning all-conference recognition must be in the top three in each event. The complete list of the Frontier's women's outdoor track and field all-conference athletes is below. Click here for the men's teams.

Women's outdoor track and field all-conference

Track athlete of the meet: Alyssa Jany – Montana Tech

Field athlete of the meet: Abby Clark – Montana Tech

Coach of the year: Chuck Merrifield – Montana Tech

100-meter dash

Kellan Wahl – Rocky Mountain

Cora Pesanti – Montana Tech

Brooklyn Ludemann – Providence

200-meter dash

Kellan Wahl – Rocky Mountain

Abby Clark – Montana Tech

Brooklyn Ludemann – Providence

400-meter dash

MaKenzie Sheils – Montana Tech

Tyne Stokes – Rocky Mountain

Chloe Raats – Carroll

800-meter run

Maya Pearcy – Rocky Mountain

Madalen Shipman – Carroll

Kallyn Wilkins – Rocky Mountain

1,500-meter run

Madalen Shipman – Carroll

Kelsey Stensland-Plymale – Providence

Grace Timm – Rocky Mountain

5,000-meter run

Alyssa Plant – Montana Tech

Olivia Steadman – Montana Western

Alyssa Jany – Montana Tech

10,000-meter run

Olivia Steadman – Montana Western

Alyssa Jany – Montana Tech

Anna Terry – Carroll

100-meter hurdles

Olleca Severson – Montana Tech

Charlize Davis – Rocky Mountain

Claire Bucklin – Carroll

400-meter hurdles

Claire Bucklin – Carroll

Olleca Severson – Montana Tech

Gracie Yakos – Montana Western

3,000-meter steeplechase

Alyssa Jany – Montana Tech

Grace Timm – Rocky Mountain

Rylie Schoenfeld – Rocky Mountain

400-meter relay

Brynn Wandle, Clarie Bucklin, Chloe Raats, Katelyn Christensen – Carroll

Grace Ekness, Ayla Janzen, Emma Konen, Cora Pesanti – Montana Tech

Kellan Wahl, Brooke Wirkkala, Baylee Young, Charlize Davis – Rocky Mountain

1,600-meter relay

Kamryn Comba, Olleca Severson, Peyton Walker, MaKenzie Sheils – Montana Tech

Tyne Stokes, Kallyn Wilkins, Rylie Schoenfield, Maya Pearcy – Rocky Mountain

Clarie Bucklin, Kailen Herbstritt, Chole Raats, Ellie Baxter – Carroll

3,200-meter relay

Grace Timm, Maya Pearcy, Kallyn Wilkins, Tyne Stokes – Rocky Mountain

Isabelle Ruff, Ellie Baxter, Nikki Nau, Madalen Shipman – Carroll

Kamryn Comba, Peyton Walker, Bella Bermingham, MaKenzie Sheils – Montana Tech

High jump

Abby Clark – Montana Tech

Brooke Wirkkala – Rocky Mountain

Callie Kaiser – Carroll

Pole vault

Brynn Wandle – Carroll

Kylie Henderson – Providence

Kailen Herbstritt – Carroll

Long jump

Abby Clark – Montana Tech

Charlize Davis – Rocky Mountain

MaKenzie Sheils – Montana Tech

Triple jump

Ayla Janzen – Montana Tech

Braedyn Johnson – Carroll

Anna Hume – Carroll

Shot put

Lauren Cima – Providence

Tatiana Martinez – Providence

Ava Epler – Montana Tech

Discus

Tatiana Martinez – Providence

Lauren Cima – Providence

Avari Batt – Providence

Hammer throw

Lauren Cima – Providence

Tatiana Martinez – Providence

Lily Sullivan – Montana Tech

Javelin

Jenna Jordan – Montana Tech

Katelyn Christensen – Carroll

Shelbey Klein – Providence