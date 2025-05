Carroll, Montana Tech lead way on All-Frontier Conference men's outdoor track and field teams

HELENA — The Frontier Conference held its outdoor track and field conference meet May 4-5 at Vigilante Stadium, hosted by Carroll. The Fighting Saints captured the men’s conference team title with 261 points.

Brycen Gardner of Carroll was named to the track athlete of the meet for scoring the most points in the running events, while Cade VanVleet of Montana Tech earned the field athlete of the meet for recording the most points in the field events. Harry Clark of Carroll was selected as the coach of the year.

Athletes earning all-conference recognition must be in the top three in each event. The complete list of the Frontier men’s outdoor track and field all-conference athletes is listed below. Click here for the women's teams.

Men’s outdoor track and field all-conference

Track athlete of the meet: Brycen Gardner – Carroll

Field athlete of the meet: Cade VanVleet – Montana Tech

Coach of the year: Harry Clark – Carroll

100-meter dash

Ryan LaMere – Rocky Mountain

Kamohelo Selebeleng – Providence

Dom Maricelli – Montana Tech

200-meter dash

Matthew Moreni – Montana Tech

Treyton Graham – Carroll

Caden Caywood – Montana Tech

400-meter dash

Treyton Grahm – Carroll

Drifter Skillicorn – Rocky Mountain

Carter Henke – Montana Tech

800-meter run

Jack Jensen – Carroll

Wyatt Ehredt – Carroll

Brody Henry – Montana Western

1,500-meter run

Brycen Gardner – Carroll

Matthew Conrad – Rocky Mountain

Caleb Tomac – Rocky Mountain

5,000-meter mun

Zach Gacnik – Carroll

John Spinti – Rocky Mountain

Benjamin Zerr – Montana Tech

10,000-meter run

Benjamin Zerr – Montana Tech

Oliver Morris – Carroll

Zach Zwiesler – Rocky Mountain

110-meter hurdles

Morgan McClernan – Montana Tech

Carson Krack – Carroll

Adam Schrader – Montana Tech

400-meter hurdles

Carson Krack – Carroll

Morgan McClernan – Montana Tech

Tucker Monaco – Carroll

3,000-meter steeplechase

Brycen Garnder – Carroll

Oliver Morris – Carroll

Zoran LaFrombois – Providence

400-meter relay

Aiden Lantis, Jay Jetmore, Braden Tomlin, Ryan LaMere – Rocky Mountain

Joseph Ceccacci, Treyton Graham, Randon Richman, Carson Krack – Carroll

Colin Schmit, Kamohelo Selebeleng, Tristan Lewandowski, Evan Major – Providence

1,600-meter relay

Carson Krack, Tucker Monaco, Jack Jensen, Treyton Graham – Carroll

Gavin Ulland, Drake Schlachter, Carter Henke, Caden Caywood – Montana Tech

Aiden Latis, Drifter Skillicorn, Ryan LaMere, Seth Petsch – Rocky Mountain

3,200-meter relay

Wyatt Ehredt, Peter Rehberger, Luke Decker, Jack Jensen – Carroll

Ashtyn Rask, Caleb Tomac, Matthew Conrad, Seth Petsch – Rocky Mountain

Derek Schultz, Evan Kinley, Hayden Hollow, Jon Hansen – Montana Tech

High jump

Weston Means – Carroll

Jackson Perry – Montana Tech

Drake Schlachter – Montana Tech

Pole vault

Josh Smalley – Carroll

Jay Jetmore – Rocky Mountain

Tucker Monaco – Carroll

Long jump

Trystin Chapel – Rocky Mountain

Carson Krack – Carroll

Drake Schlachter – Montana Tech

Triple jump

Nicolo Lancini – Montana Tech

Trystin Chapel – Rocky Mountain

Jeremiah Saari – Montana Tech

Shot put

Cade VanVleet – Montana Tech

Travis Zavala – Providence

Hunter Gum – Carroll

Discus

Cade VanVleet – Montana Tech

Hunter Gum – Carroll

Adam Cearley – Providence

Hammer throw

Cade VanVleet – Montana Tech

Logan Hughes – Rocky Mountain

Josh Goleman – Providence

Javelin

Reuben Hornby – Carroll

Colter Ball – Montana Tech

Andrew Tallon – Montana Tech