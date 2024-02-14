Montana Tech men, Carroll College and Providence women continue runs in NAIA basketball polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Montana Tech men's basketball team and Carroll College and Providence women's basketball teams continued their runs ranked in the NAIA top 25 polls.

The Orediggers, who lead the Frontier Conference at 20-4 overall and 10-1 in league play, returned to the top 10 of the NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll. Tech climbed one spot from its prior No. 11 ranking to No. 10 this week and remains the only men's team from the Frontier in the poll.

The Orediggers have been ranked in 18 consecutive polls and have won 20 games in three consecutive seasons for just the second time in program history. They have home games with Rocky Mountain College Thursday and Carroll College Saturday before closing out the regular season with games at Montana Western and Providence next week.

Grace (Ind.) received all 20 first-place votes to maintain its hold on the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA top 25. Langston (Okla.), College of Idaho, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Cumberlands (Ky.) round out the top five. View the complete men's top 25.

The NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches Top 25 Rating didn't see much movement from the previous rankings. Carroll held steady at No. 8, while Providence slipped one spot from 13th to 14th. Dordt (Iowa), Marian (Ind.), Campbellsville (Ky.), Indiana Wesleyan and Clarke (Iowa) are the Nos. 1-5 teams for the second consecutive poll. View the complete women's top 25.

Carroll is 19-4 overall this season with a 10-1 mark in Frontier Conference play. The Fighting Saints have been ranked inside the NAIA top 10 for the entirety of the season, and they've been inside the top 25 of every poll since the 2017-18 preseason rankings.

Providence, which is 17-7 overall and 8-3 in the Frontier, is the only Frontier team to defeat Carroll this season. The Argos and Saints play the rubber match of their three-game regular-season series Thursday in Helena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside the P.E. Center.

The Saints then finish their regular season with games at Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College before closing out with a home game against MSU-Northern.

After playing at Carroll Thursday, Providence has three home games to end the regular season: Montana Western on Saturday and MSU-Northern and Montana Tech next week.