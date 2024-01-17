2023-24 Frontier Conference women's basketball standings

Frontier Conference
2023-24 Women's Basketball Standings
(Through Jan. 16)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Carroll College
|3-0
|12-3
|Providence
|2-1
|11-5
|MSU-Northern
|2-1
|8-8
|Montana Tech
|1-2
|10-6
|Montana Western
|1-2
|9-7
|Rocky Mountain College
|0-3
|11-4
