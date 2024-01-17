2023-24 Frontier Conference women's basketball standings

Prev Next MTN Sports

Frontier Conference 2023-24 Women's Basketball Standings (Through Jan. 16)

Conf. Overall Carroll College 3-0 12-3 Providence 2-1 11-5 MSU-Northern 2-1 8-8 Montana Tech 1-2 10-6 Montana Western 1-2 9-7 Rocky Mountain College 0-3 11-4

