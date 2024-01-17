Watch Now
2023-24 Frontier Conference women's basketball standings

Frontier Conference logo
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 17, 2024
Frontier Conference

2023-24 Women's Basketball Standings

(Through Jan. 16)

Conf.Overall
Carroll College3-012-3
Providence2-111-5
MSU-Northern2-18-8
Montana Tech1-210-6
Montana Western1-29-7
Rocky Mountain College0-311-4
