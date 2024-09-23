Montana Tech joins Montana Western in top 10 of NAIA top 25 poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana Western held steady at No. 4 and Montana Tech climbed to No. 10 in the NAIA football top 25.

The latest rankings, which were released Monday, also include Frontier Conference teams Southern Oregon at No. 14 and College of Idaho at No. 19. SOU defeated C of I 45-27 in a nonconference matchup last week, resulting in the Raiders climbing six spots from last week's No. 20 ranking and the Yotes falling 10 places from last week's No. 9 spot.

Western and Tech, which was previously ranked 12th, both improved to 3-0 last week — the Bulldogs defeating NCAA Division III Lewis and Clark College 56-39 and the Orediggers topping Eastern Oregon 45-22.

SOU is also 3-0 to start the season, while C of I is 2-2. Western plays at Southern Oregon this week and Tech is at C of I.

Keiser (Fla.), Northwestern (Iowa) and Grand View (Iowa) remained in the top three places of the NAIA top 25. Bethel (Tenn.) moved up to fifth behind Western. View the complete poll.