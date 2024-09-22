No. 4 Montana Western wins shootout at NCAA Division III Lewis and Clark

PORTLAND, Ore. — Playing its first road game of the season, fourth-ranked Montana Western pulled away for a 56-39 win over NCAA Division III Lewis and Clark College on Saturday at Griswold Stadium.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter — Michael Palandri and Jake Humphrey running in touchdowns for Western and Oa Kamakawiwoole throwing scores to Ben Burnham and Chili Stephens for L&C. DJ Kirven added another Bulldogs touchdown in the second to help Western to a 21-17 halftime lead.

Humphrey broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter to push Western's lead to 27-17, but Kamakawiwoole three his third touchdown pass of the day, this one to Desmon Holton, to bring the Pioneers back within 28-25 after they converted a two-point conversion.

Palandri and Pete Gibson combined for two more Western rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, and Kamakawiwoole threw another TD to Julius Walker. The Bulldogs led 42-32 going to the fourth.

Gibson extended Western's lead to 49-32 with a 2-yard scoring run early in the fourth and, after a Kamakawiwoole-to-Holton touchdown for L&C, added a receiving touchdown from Palandri later in the fourth.

Palandri, coming off his NAIA offensive player of the week honor, completed 17 of 25 passes for 289 yards and the one touchdown through the air. He also had two rushing touchdowns. Humphrey had 140 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, while Gibson had 76 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to go along with his one receiving touchdown.

Eli Norse, eight catches for 113 yards, and Dylan Shipley, five catches for 105, led Western's receivers.

Kamakawiwoole finished 30-of-43 passing for 432 yards and five touchdowns. Burnham was his favorite target, catching 11 passes for 122 yards. L&C had just 16 rushing attempts for -8 yards.

Western (3-0) stays on the road next week, visiting Southern Oregon, which improved to 3-0 Saturday with a 45-27 win over No. 9 College of Idaho.

