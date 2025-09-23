No. 6-ranked Montana Tech breaking program records, off to best start in years

BUTTE — With Southern Oregon doing its best to bottle up Montana Tech's running backs on Saturday, the Orediggers opted to open up their passing game and the end result was record-breaking.

First-year starting quarterback Jarrett Wilson connected with receiver Levi Torgerson for four touchdown passes as the Orediggers, ranked at No. 6 in the latest NAIA coaches' poll, stormed past the Raiders 37-14 to improve to 4-0 with three of those wins over ranked opponents. It's the first time since 2017 that Tech has won its first four games.

Torgerson ended his day with those four touchdown receptions — a program record — and 222 receiving yards, also a program best. It was a another career day for the senior Great Falls product following his performance in the season-opening Copper Game where he housed the opening kickoff, scored on a punt return and tossed a touchdown pass.

"It just showed another component to our offense," said Torgerson. "We haven't really opened it up yet. We know what we're capable of. We've got the players to do it.

"Obviously jarrett was throwing a heck of a ball. Getting his confidence up, getting him to what his potential is, that's obviously big for us."

Through the first three games, the bulk of Tech's scoring came from Mississippi State transfer running back Wykece Johnson, who has now rushed for 500 yards and six scores. But with Johnson held to just over a yard per carry against SOU, Wilson was given a chance to show why he earned the starting role during fall camp.

He headed into Week 4 with three total passing touchdowns this season and finished with seven.

"We've run the ball really well this year and I think (SOU was) trying to take that aspect away, so we just threw it over the top of them," said Wilson. "It makes it really easy when you've got a great O-line protecting you and then obviously wide receivers like Levi and our other wide receivers too."

Tech is off to its best start in eight years and they'll have a chance to make more program history Saturday as it hosts No. 25 College of Idaho. A victory over the 3-0 Yotes, who outlasted the Orediggers in overtime 45-27 in Caldwell last September, would push Tech to 5-0 which would be its best start to a season.

"I don't think we need a lot of motivation, (the Yotes) are undefeated as well and we get them at home," said Tech coach Kyle Samson. "We're excited to be back home after a long road trip. This would be a big win for us to get to 5-0. It's going to be a heckuva challenge but I think our guys are doing a great job getting ready to go."

Montana Tech and the College of Idaho kick off Saturday at Bob Green Field at 1 p.m.

