'A huge weapon': Levi Torgerson a versatile playmaker for Montana Tech football

BUTTE — Levi Torgerson had already had a career game in Montana Tech's home opener against Montana Western, scoring on the opening kickoff and then housing a 91-yard punt return — all in the first quarter.

Then in the second quarter — with the Orediggers leading 24-7 — a play was called that gave the 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior receiver an opportunity to show he can make plays with his arm, as well.

"We call it Leftie, because I'm left-handed, I guess," said Torgerson, a Great Falls product, who noted that Tech ran the same play with him against Arizona Christian last season. "I honestly wasn't expecting it to be in this type of game. But when coach called my number and I heard the play, Parker (Johnston) and I looked at each other (and) we knew we had to execute it and it worked out perfect."

Torgerson took a jet-sweep handoff from quarterback Jarrett Wilson, pulled up, and connected with Johnston for a 13-yard touchdown to help lift No. 11 Tech to a 38-27 win over No. 5 Western as the Orediggers earned their first win over the Bulldogs since 2022. Torgerson finished the game with 207 return yards and those two scores to earn Frontier Conference special teams player of the week honors.

It was a big win for Tech, which, for the second straight season, opened its season by toppling a top-five team at home in the Copper Game.

And that victory was sparked by Torgerson's opening kickoff return for a touchdown, which swung the game's momentum to Tech 13 seconds in. It was the third time in less than a year he had scored on the first play of the game as last October he did the same against both Southern Oregon and Simpson University.

He may be the one credited with a return touchdown, but Torgerson stressed that it's the lanes created by the convoy around him that create those opportunities.

"Everyone gives me props for scoring, but they don't give credit to the other 10 guys that open it up for me," said Torgerson. "It's a big play, it's probably one of the longest plays in football. You've gotta block for five, six seconds. But when you have a hole like that open up, it's fun seeing guys come down and celebrate. It's pretty special seeing the reactions out of everyone."

The younger brother of former Great Falls Bison and Orediggers Kody and Kyle — Kody is now Tech's defensive ends coach — Levi Torgerson has done most of his scoring at receiver. He piled up six touchdowns and 487 yards on on 35 receptions last season.

But add in his proven explosiveness in the return game, and Torgerson has established that he's just as dangerous on offense or special teams.

"It's a huge weapon," Tech head coach Kyle Samson said of Torgerson's abilities when he's fielded a catch. "Special teams are a huge part of what we do here. We really believe that's a key thing to every game. And we wanted that being a big advantage going into that first game, and I think it showed."

The Orediggers now gear up for another night game on Saturday at No. 25 Carroll College. The Saints are coming off a 20-0 season-opening win at MSU-Northern.

"Just bring the momentum that we carried in the last game, try to have the same energy," said Torgerson. "We know (Carroll's) going to be ready for us, so we got to prepare and just keep riding that momentum."