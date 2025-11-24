Kelly Perry named Rocky Mountain College director of athletics

BILLINGS — Kelly Perry is the latest director of athletics at Rocky Mountain College, the school announced Monday afternoon.

“After a well-executed national search, we have, without doubt, the best candidate,” Rocky Mountain College president Bob Wilmouth said. “Ms. Perry brings expertise, enthusiasm and integrity to this leadership role."

Perry replaces Jim Klemann who stepped down from Rocky's AD post in September after holding the position since 2021.

Perry brings over a decade of NAIA experience serving as an associate athletic director for compliance and academics at Oklahoma City University for nine years, as well as one year as the associate athletic director at Colorado State University Pueblo (NCAA Division II), before becoming the athletic director at the University of North Texas at Dallas in 2023. Perry also served as the senior women’s administrator at both Oklahoma City and Colorado State Pueblo.

Most recently, Perry worked as a business development executive at Teamworks, partnering directly with NAIA administrators to leverage sports technology for athletic departments.

“I want to express my gratitude to President Wilmouth, Provost (Anthony) Piltz and the entire search committee for selecting me as the next athletic director at Rocky Mountain College,” Perry said. “I am deeply honored and excited to join such a prestigious institution with a proud tradition of excellence in athletics, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of this outstanding athletic department.

"Rocky Mountain College has already built an exceptional foundation, and I am eager to work alongside the talented coaches, dedicated support staff, and, most importantly, our student-athletes to further elevate their experiences and achievements.”

Perry began her journey in collegiate athletics as a softball student-athlete at Johnson County Community College in Kansas before earning her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker College. Later, she earned an MBA in marketing and a master’s degree in psychology from Walden University in Baltimore.

In 2013-14, Perry was recognized by her peers as the NAIA administrator of the year by the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletics Administrators. She also partnered with the Sooner Athletic Conference while at OCU, serving as a co-eligibility and association of student-athletes chair.

Perry will join the Battlin’ Bears on campus in early January.