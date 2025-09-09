High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeFrontier Conference

Actions

Jim Klemann steps down as Rocky Mountain College athletic director

Rocky Mountain College logo
MTN Sports
Rocky Mountain College logo
Posted

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College athletic director Jim Klemann announced his resignation Monday. Klemann leaves the Battlin’ Bears to pursue another professional opportunity. 

The Bears achieved success under Klemann’s leadership since his hiring in 2021, winning conference championships in football, women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s Ski, as well as claiming 21 individual national champions.

Other accolades include over 180 all-conference honorees, 70 All-Americans, and over 300 Academic All-Conference awards. 

A national search for the next Athletic Director for Rocky Mountain College is underway. 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state