Jack Prka throws three TDs, Carroll routs Simpson (Calif.) in homecoming game

HELENA — Carroll College quarterback Jack Prka threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns as the Fighting Saints shut out Simpson (Calif.) 52-0 in Nelson Stadium on Saturday.

With the win in their homecoming game, the Saints (2-1) boast a winning percentage above .500 for the first time this season. The Red Hawks (0-4) have now been outscored by their opponent 230-7 this season.

Six different Carroll players scored touchdowns, including two for running back Peter Minnaert. The freshman running back ran for a game-high 69 yards while averaging 7.7 yards per attempt.

Prka's passing yardage and touchdown totals represented his highest such totals this season. Each of his three touchdown passes found different targets, but Prka seemed to favor no receiver more than Lincoln Holmes. The redshirt freshman wide receiver led all players in receiving yards with 105 on five receptions.

Up next, Carroll will play its first road game of the season Saturday, traveling to Glendale, Ariz., to take on Arizona Christian. Simpson will continue its quest for a victory, visiting Willamette (Ore.).

