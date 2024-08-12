In-depth: Carroll College football at Frontier Conference Media Day

HELENA — Frontier Conference football is just a few weeks away, and what better way to continue MTN Sports' countdown then by going in depth on the conference’s most storied program at Thursday's Media Day.

Longtime fans of Carroll College have been spoiled with 45 conference titles and six NAIA national championships. And entering his sixth season as head coach of the Fighting Saints, Troy Purcell admits the Carroll brand brings with it some added pressure.

“We’re just trying to make our mark as a staff and as players and continue this tradition of excellence here at Carroll College,” said Purcell on Thursday. “And again, it’s just exciting to be part of such a great tradition.”

While the Saints did post an impressive 7-3 overall record last season, they didn’t live up to that championship standard. Carroll would drop each of its final two contests to finish fourth in the conference and outside the national playoffs.

“We don’t talk about what we did last year,” said Purcell. “Because that’s a whole ‘nother team and their legacy. And how they left it is how they left it. It was a successful season — 7-3. But again, it wasn’t a championship-type season.”

This season, Carroll is picked to finish fifth of nine teams in the Frontier Conference’s annual preseason coaches poll. Expect Carroll to once again be anchored by a strong defense as the fighting saints will return many of their key starters from a unit that finished top three in scoring defense and total defense a season ago.

And quite fittingly, joining coach Purcell at the media day podium was standout linebacker and four-year starter Hunter Peck.

“Just having the expectation of not just showing up when you need to and getting that extra work in,” said Peck. “I think the team has totally fulfilled that expectation. And I think this summer and this offseason, coach made that clear. Show up, get that extra work in.”

Purcell said he expects one defensive unit in particular to stand out above the rest.

“I think the strength of our whole Carroll College program has been the d-line,” said Purcell. “And I think it will continue to be the strength with having some good, quality young men down there.”

But on the offensive side of the ball, the Saints are still searching for answers. The unit managed just 23.6 points per game last season — a mark Purcell said just wasn’t good enough.

“We just have not been as explosive as we needed to be on the offensive side,” said Purcell. “I don’t know — turnovers, this and that. We were efficient, but we weren’t explosive. And explosive plays create points.”

Carroll kicks off its season Sept. 7 at the newly renovated Nelson Stadium against Montana Tech.

