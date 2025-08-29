BUTTE — Levi Torgerson set the tone on the first play.

The Montana Tech senior returner scored a 100-yard kickoff return against Montana Western in Thursday's season-opening Copper Game at Bob Green Field, then notched a punt return touchdown later in the first quarter and also had a passing touchdown in the second quarter to help lift his team to a 24-point halftime lead.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Huge first half lifts No. 11 Montana Tech to win over No. 5 Montana Western

The No. 11-ranked Orediggers then fended off the No. 5 Bulldogs in the second half for a 38-27 victory and Tech's first win in this series since 2022. Western had won the past three meetings.

After Torgerson's kickoff touchdown, Tech running back Wykece Johnson — a Mississippi State transfer — rushed for a 74-yard touchdown to put the Orediggers up 14-0 midway through the first quarter. Then three minutes later Torgerson housed the punt return to make it 21-0 Tech.

Western scored with just over a minute remaining on a 25-yard pass from Michael Palandri to Eli Nourse. Tech then marched downfield in the final minute and scored on a 13-yard double pass play from Torgerson to Parker Johnston to put Tech up 31-7 at halftime.

Western then cut the lead to 31-21 on a 4-yard Palandri rush and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Palandri to Landon Charlton. Tech then helped ice the win early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard scoring pass from Jarrett Wilson to Nick Michelotti.

Tech will travel to Carroll College on Sept. 6 while Western will host MSU-Northern.