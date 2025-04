HELENA — The Carroll College softball team won a pair of games at Nelson Stadium on Saturday against Warner Pacific University, evening the series 2-2.

Warner won the first two games on Friday by scores of 2-0 and 12-6. Carroll won the third and fourth games of the series on Saturday by scores of 3-0 and 6-4.

The Fighting Saints are now 13-15 on the season with an 8-8 record in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Full highlights from game four are contained in the video above.