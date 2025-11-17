Frontier champ Montana Tech a No. 3 seed for playoffs; Carroll, C of I also in

BUTTE — For the third straight season, Montana Tech's football team is playoff bound.

The 11-0 Orediggers — who clinched an outright Frontier Conference East title on Saturday and an automatic postseason bid — were tabbed as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NAIA Football Championship Series.

Tech will get a first-round bye and then host a second round game on Nov. 29. The top-four seeding ensures that Tech can host through at least the quarterfinals.

"Really proud of the season that we've had," said Tech coach Kyle Samson. "Great to celebrate the Frontier championship yesterday. "I feel really good about where our team is at. Just got to keep improving and use this week to keep getting better."

Frontier West champion College of Idaho (9-1 overall, 6-0 in league play) earned the conference's other automatic bid and was tabbed as the No. 8 seed. The Yotes will also host a second round game.

Carroll College (8-2, 5-1) earned an at-large bid and the No. 14 seed. The Saints are now set to host a first-round on Nov. 22 against No. 17 St. Thomas (Fla.). It'll be the first postseason game at Nelson Stadium since 2014.

