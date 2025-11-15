Montana Tech cruises past Valley City State (N.D.) for outright Frontier crown

BUTTE — Montana Tech's football team made program history Saturday.

Quarterback Jarrett Wilson threw four first-half touchdown passes — two apiece to Nick Michelotti and Levi Torgerson — as the No. 5 Orediggers raced to a 41-0 shutout over Valley City State (N.D.) in the regular season finale at Bob Green Field.

With the win, Tech completed a perfect regular season (11-0 overall, 6-0 in Frontier East play) for the first time and locked up an outright title. It's the Orediggers' first Frontier crown since 2016.

The Vikings conclude the season at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Tech, which is set to make its third straight trip to the postseason, will learn its playoff seeding during the NAIA Football Championship Series selection show on Sunday. The Orediggers are likely to earn a first-round bye and then host a second-round game.

Wilson threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Torgerson and an 18-yard scoring pass to Michelotti in the first quarter to give Tech a 14-0 lead and then threw another touchdown to both Michelotti and Torgerson (9 and 18 yards respectively) to give the Orediggers a 27-0 halftime lead.

Senior running back Christian Vetter then added a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter Isaiah Claunch tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to Jaxon Cotton.

