Four Carroll golfers earn Frontier All-Conference honors.

HELENA — Four Carroll College golfers have earned Frontier All-Conference honors following the 2025-26 men's and women's seasons.

On the men's side, sophomore Kyle Kennah earned Honorable Mention All-Conference with a 77.1 scoring average across the season's three Frontier events.

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Four Carroll golfers earn All-Conference honors

On the women's side, three Saints earned All-Conference honors. Sophomore Ellie Stastny was named to the All-Conference Second Team with an 82.0 scoring average. Senior Stella Claridge and sophomore Alli Stastny each earned Honorable Mention All-Conference with scoring averages of 82.28 and 85.71, respectively.