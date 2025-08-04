Football officially returns to Helena with Carroll's first day of practice

HELENA — Football is back in the Capital City.

Carroll College football players reported to campus Sunday — and the hard work of getting ready for the upcoming season kicked off Monday morning with a three-plus-hour practice under head coach Troy Purcell at Nelson Stadium.

“We’ve been waiting for this since the last whistle last season,” said fifth-year cornerback Elijah Larson. “Man, it’s better than Christmas. Football is everything for us. It’s what we do year-round. We work for this.”

That excitement was evident on the faces of just about every player and coach.

“This is definitely my happy place,” said redshirt junior offensive lineman Wyatt Sandford. “Getting to play ball, hit people — hitting people is the best thing we do. And it’s legal, so let’s do it.”

This season, Carroll looks to bounce back from two-straight campaigns without an NAIA postseason berth.

“Man our defense, offense, special teams, everyone. Every position, we’re all going to be great,” said Larson. “I’m excited. Can’t say too much about it, but we’ve been working real hard. It’s going to pay off.”

Carroll’s regular season officially begins Aug. 30 at MSU-Northern.

“I think we’re looking good,” said Sandford. “I’m just excited to keep working and keep getting better day by day, keep growing as a team, getting that chemistry right.”

