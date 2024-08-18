Expectations high for Carroll women's soccer ahead of 2024 season

HELENA — Carroll College women’s soccer players and coaches told MTN Sports that expectations are high as they prepare for their 2024 season, which kicks off next week.

The Fighting Saints, coming off their most successful season in over half a decade, were picked to finish third in the Cascade Conference’s preseason poll. Carroll also received votes in the NAIA’s national coaches’ poll.

“I think the process of only graduating one player, returning a large group, they now feel a bit more pressure to be able to succeed at the level of success we had last year,” said 18th-year head coach David Thorvilson. “But, I think they’re taking it head on, and they’re ready for the challenge.”

Continuity may be the one word that best describes this year’s team. Nearly every impact player from last season returns this season.

“Obviously, we miss our one senior who left,” said junior attacking center midfielder Ella Kuenzli. “But, it’s a really great way to continue into this year. Having so many people understand our system of play — I mean we basically already have 11 players who can start, who have started games and played all 90 minutes.”

Sophomore midfielder Delaney Moczan described the team’s mood as “awesome.”

“We had one graduate — which we all miss her,” said Moczan. “But it’s cool to have the exact same solid group and then add additional very good players. So, just kind of flow in. And we have that returning group. And it’s going to be a good year.”

Carroll’s season officially begins Wednesday as the Saints host the University of Lethbridge at Nelson Stadium.

