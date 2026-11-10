College of Idaho regains top spot in NAIA selection committee top 15; Montana Tech, Carroll remain ranked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After last week's shootout win over Carroll College, the College of Idaho regained the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Football National Selection Committee Top 15 on Tuesday.

The Yotes outlasted Carroll for a 49-41 win last week, as quarterback Caden Young accounted for 292 rushing yards, 155 passing yards and five total touchdowns. Young was named the NAIA offensive player of the week for his performance.

With the win, C of I clinched the Frontier West division championship and clinched an automatic berth to the NAIA playoffs, which begin Nov. 21.

Following the loss, Carroll remained ranked in the Top 15 but slipped from 12th to 14th. View the complete rankings.

Montana Tech, meanwhile, held steady at No. 5 after its 59-16 win over Dickinson State. The Orediggers have clinched the Frontier East's automatic berth for the NAIA playoffs.

Below are the current Frontier Conference standings and this week's schedule.

Frontier Conference football standings

Tuesday, Nov. 10

East Division



Conf. Overall Montana Tech 5-0 9-1 Rocky Mountain 4-1 5-4 Dickinson State 4-2 5-6 Dakota State 2-3 6-4 Mayville State 2-3 6-4 Valley City State 1-4 2-7 MSU-Northern 0-5 0-10

West Division



Conf. Overall College of Idaho 5-0 9-0 Carroll 4-1 7-2 Eastern Oregon 4-1 7-2 Southern Oregon 2-3 3-6 Montana Western 2-4 4-6 Simpson 1-4 3-6 Arizona Christian 0-5 0-9

Frontier Conference football schedule

(All times Mountain)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Rocky Mountain at Mayville State, 11 a.m.

Dakota State at MSU-Northern, 12 p.m.

Montana Tech at Valley City State, 12 p.m.

Carroll at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Simpson, 2 p.m.

College of Idaho at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.