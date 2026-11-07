No. Montana 5 Tech routs Dickinson State, locks up consecutive Frontier titles

BUTTE — Montana Tech locked up a consecutive Frontier Conference titles on Saturday afternoon, and did so in dominant fashion.

Jarrett Wilson threw four touchdown passes — two of them to Manu Melo — and Merek Mihelish had 101 yards and a rushing score as the No. 5 Orediggers blew past Dickinson State 59-16 in the final regular season home game at Bob Green Field.

The win secured the Frontier Conference East division title for Tech for the second straight year while earning the Orediggers an automatic bid the playoffs.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. Montana 5 Tech routs Dickinson State, locks up consecutive Frontier title

Tech (9-1 overall, 5-0 Frontier East) scored on its first drive on a 1-yard goal-line plunge from Jamal Cariglia and the Blue Hawks then responded with a drive that ended in a 29-yard field goal from Nik Halvorsen.

The Orediggers then reeled off 38 unanswered points to close out the first half, beginning with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Melo followed by a 53-yard touchdown run from Mihelish.

Wilson then connected with Nick Michelotti for a 20-yard touchdown and then found Levi Torgerson for a 4-yard touchdown. Casey Kautzman then kicked a 31-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter as the Orediggers took a 45-3 lead into halftime.

The Orediggers will close out the regular season at Valley City State. It was the final game of the season for the Blue Hawks, who end their campaign at 5-6, 4-2.

