College of Idaho, Montana Tech and Carroll College maintain NAIA football rankings; plus Frontier standings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final NAIA football coaches' top 25 poll of the regular season, Montana Tech and Carroll held steady at Nos. 5 and 11, respectively, on Monday.

Next week, the poll becomes a top 15 in the hands of the NAIA football national selection committee.

The coaches voted College of Idaho the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in their rankings. Benedictine (Kan.), Grand View (Iowa) and St. Thomas (Fla.) are ranked second, third and fourth. St. Thomas jumped up to fourth from ninth after defeating Keiser (Fla.), which was previously ranked second.

Beside C of I, Tech and Carroll, no other Frontier Conference teams are ranked in the top 25. Dakota State (S.D.) and Eastern Oregon received votes. View the complete rankings.

Carroll improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Frontier West Division with a 45-31 win over Simpson (Calif.) last weekend. The Fighting Saints are in the West with College of Idaho, but the teams don't meet until Nov. 7 in a matchup that figures to be the de facto championship in the division.

The Yotes ran their record to 6-0 overall (2-0 Frontier West) with a 52-7 win at Montana Western on Saturday.

Montana Tech, meanwhile, seems well positioned in the Frontier East at 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the division. The Orediggers were idle last weekend, but Rocky Mountain moved to 2-0 in the Frontier East with a 31-10 win at Dickinson State.

Four weeks remain in the regular season, with the NAIA playoffs set to start the weekend of Nov. 21.

Below are the current Frontier Conference standings and this week's schedule.

Frontier Conference football standings

Monday, Oct. 19

East Division



Conf. Overall Montana Tech 2-0 6-1 Rocky Mountain 2-0 3-3 Mayville State 2-1 6-2 Dickinson State 2-1 3-5 Dakota State 1-2 5-3 Valley City State 0-3 1-6 MSU-Northern 0-2 0-7

West Division



Conf. Overall College of Idaho 2-0 6-0 Carroll 3-0 6-1 Eastern Oregon 2-0 5-1 Simpson 1-2 3-4 Southern Oregon 1-2 2-5 Montana Western 0-3 2-5 Arizona Christian 0-2 0-6

Frontier Conference football schedule

(All times Mountain)

Saturday, Oct. 24

No. 5 Montana Tech at Mayville State, 12 p.m.

Simpson at Montana Western, 1 p.m.

MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Arizona Christian at Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Valley City State at Dickinson State, 2 p.m.

(RV) Eastern Oregon at No. 1 College of Idaho, 7 p.m.