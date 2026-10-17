DILLON — Top-ranked College of Idaho lived up to it's No. 1 billing on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Caden Young piled up three rushing touchdowns while adding a passing score and Rex Larson added three rushing scores as the Yotes stormed past Montana Western 52-7 to remain unbeaten.

C of I improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in Frontier Conference West play. Western fell to 2-5, 0-2.

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No. 1 College of Idaho rolls past Montana Western, Yotes remain unbeaten

The Yotes led 14-0 after one quarter and 28-0 by halftime. C of I then piled up 21 third-quarter points to lead 49-0. Western's lone touchdown came on a 77-yard touchdown run by Santana Luna early in the fourth quarter.

C of I had 29 first downs to Western's 6 and outgained the Bulldog's in rushing yards 294 to 56. The Yotes had 259 passing yards to Western's 117 and had 553 total yards of offense to the Bullldog's 173.

The Yotes will now host Eastern Oregon on October 24 while the Bulldogs will host Simpson University that same day.