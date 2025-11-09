High School College More Sports Watch Now
College of Idaho clinches Frontier West title with win over Carroll

HELENA — The College of Idaho clinched the Frontier Conference West Division's automatic bid to the NAIA national playoffs Saturday, defeating Carroll College 36-13 in Nelson Stadium.

A 26-point second quarter propelled the Yotes over the Fighting Saints in both teams' highest-stakes game of the regular season. C of I quarterback Caden Young recorded a game-high three total touchdowns — one through the air and two on the ground.

Carroll jumped out to a 7-0 first-quarter lead courtesy of a 62-yard punt return touchdown by Connor Sullivan. But the Yotes rattled off 29 unanswered points as turnovers plagued the Saints' offense.

Carroll quarterback Kaden Huot's streak of three consecutive five-touchdown games came to an end as Huot recorded his first multi-interception game as a Saint. The junior transfer finished with three interceptions thrown while completing 13 of 32 attempts for 132 yards.

Carroll finishes out its regular season next week, hosting Eastern Oregon. C of I hosts Southern Oregon to close out its regular season.

