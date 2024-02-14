Coach Troy Purcell, Carroll football give fans glimpse of 2024 recruiting class

HELENA — Carroll College head football coach Troy Purcell knows the offseason is an important time of year as the team looks ahead to the 2024 season.

Helena radio station KCAP and the Montana Radio Company held an annual event Tuesday at the Lewis and Clark Brewing Company taproom that was open to the public during which Purcell gave fans a look at the team's latest recruiting class.

“The coaching staff, we do a tremendous amount of work recruiting these guys, building the relationship, sometimes it’s a two-, three-year venture to get them, to have an opportunity to get them on campus, get them a part of the program," Purcell said.

According to a recent press release from Carroll College Athletics, the purpose of the annual event is for “Purcell and his staff to provide fans with a glimpse into the recruiting process, state of the team, and a breakdown of each individual recruit heading to the Hilltop this coming fall.”

Included in the recruiting class is 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman and Washington State transfer Rocky Shields.

“I ended up coming up here on a visit, and I got to be around the coaching staff and some of the players, and just the community here and how everybody loves each other, and coaches are going to take care of you, that was the biggest thing," Shields said. "I'm going to be taken care of as a player (but) first and foremost as a person."

Montana recruits such as Belt wide receiver Ethan Triplett, Jefferson offensive lineman Tavan McMaster and Helena Capital punter John McDonald are also a part of Carroll's recruiting class.

“There's always that family feel. If it doesn't feel like home, then you don't want to waste your time there, and Carroll felt like home," mentioned McDonald.

This Saints class included a wide national net, with 32 total players from seven states including (9) Montana, (10) Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Texas all coming to campus in the fall.

“I think this is the highest level of pure talent that we've recruited since I've been here," added Purcell.

