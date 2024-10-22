Carroll's Caleb Hoxie gets NAIA men's soccer honor as Fighting Saints chase first-ever conference championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Caleb Hoxie of Carroll College nabbed NAIA men's soccer offensive player of the week honors, the organization announced Tuesday. Hoxie was selected based on his performances from Oct. 14-20.

The midfielder from Helena scored two goals and dished out an assist in helping Carroll to a pair of road wins — a 3-1 victory over No. 24 Southern Oregon and a 2-0 win at Oregon Tech.

Hoxie, who has been sidelined with injury for much of the season, made his impact felt in a big way in just his fifth and sixth games of the season this past week.

He provided a clutch insurance goal in Carroll's win over SOU that moved the Fighting Saints to the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference table. In the win over Oregon Tech, he scored one goal and assisted on the other.

Hoxie's national honor gives the Fighting Saints two NAIA men's soccer offensive player of the week honors on the season, a feat never done in the 10-year history of the program. Felix Billard was honored in Sept. 24.

Currently leading the CCC, the Carroll men will begin a three-game homestand Friday afternoon against Northwest (Wash.) to end the 2024 regular season as the Saints look to secure the first-ever conference title in program history.

(Editor's note: Portions of a Carroll College news release were used in this report.)