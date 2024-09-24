Carroll College's Felix Billard named NAIA national offensive soccer player of the week

KANSAS CITY — Felix Billard of Carroll College on Tuesday was named the NAIA national men's soccer offensive player of the week.

Billard, a sophomore forward from Mallorco, Spain, scored five goals in Carroll's victories last week over Rocky Mountain College and Walla Walla, with a hat trick in the latter contest.

Billard had a .636 shots-on-goal percentage, and was 1 for 1 on penalty kicks. He also had one game-winning goal.

Billard is the first Carroll men's soccer player to capture national player of the week honors since Santiago Marazzani in 2021. Billard and Carroll travel to Portland, Ore., this week for games against Multnomah and Warner Pacific.

Billard's honor comes after Carroll sophomore goalkeeper Maria Ackerman was named NAIA women's soccer defensive player of the week on Aug. 27.

