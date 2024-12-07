Carroll women's basketball survives Mayville State in battle of top-25 teams

HELENA — The Carroll College women's basketball team survived a battle of top-25 teams Friday night, defeating Mayville State 65-60 in the PE Center.

While the Fighting Saints (5-3, 0-0 Frontier) never trailed, they did allow the Comets (7-2, 0-0 North Star) to tie the game with under one minute to play. But an Addi Ekstrom 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining all but handed Carroll its fourth-straight win.

Ekstrom finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Only fellow guard Kyndall Keller scored more points for the Saints with a game-high 21. Keller also added seven rebounds and five assists.

For the Comets, Misti Zempel led with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench. Other Comets in double figures included Mackenzie Hughes (17) and Jes Mertens (14).

Next, Carroll will travel to Chandler, Ariz., for three games in three days during the Cactus Classic, which begins Dec. 19.

