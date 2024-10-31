Carroll women's basketball sets expectations high heading into season

HELENA — Coming off an NAIA national semifinals appearance, Carroll College’s women’s basketball team is used to success.

And the Fighting Saints expect that success to continue Thursday evening, when their regular season officially tips off against Arizona Christian University.

“I think the expectations are always the same,” said Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers. “These players have been on a lot of winning teams. They’ve won four of the last five conference titles. And so, we always have our sights set on being one of the best — if not the best — at the end of the year.”

However, this year’s team looks a bit different from last year’s team. The current Saints will rely on a handful of underclassmen for meaningful minutes — and they have to fill a national player of the year-sized hole after losing Jamie Pickens to graduation.

“It’s different,” admitted senior point guard Addi Ekstrom. “I mean, I haven’t been at Carroll when she’s not been here. So, it’s definitely an adjustment. But we’re playing a little different style. It’s exciting. It’s fun for everyone.”

Fellow team captain and fifth-year guard Kyndall Keller also said basketball without Pickens has been different.

“I think it’s really exciting to bring in new players, young players, and see them develop and grow,” said Keller. “It’s been a joy for me. Some of the girls were freshmen when I was a junior, senior, and just watching them improve is super exciting. And I’m excited to see what they can contribute this year on the floor.”

But despite all the turnover, Sayers said it’s her program’s values that should guide this year’s team to another winning season.

“This is a culture-driven program,” said Sayers. “And these players that have been playing in the program have learned from the players before them, and they continue to really mold our younger players into knowing what it means to be a Carroll College Fighting Saint. So, it starts with hard work. It starts with commitment to your team first, above anything else.”