Carroll women's basketball outlasts Embry-Riddle in annual 'Scream Game'

HELENA — The Carroll College women's basketball team outlasted Embry-Riddle 62-57 Wednesday afternoon in the P.E. Center in front of 2,100 screaming kids from 13 elementary and middle schools for the team's annual Field Trip Game, better known as the "Scream Game."

The field trippers were treated to a home-team win as the Fighting Saints (2-3, 0-0 Frontier) snapped their two-game losing streak. While the Eagles (2-3, 0-0 SSC) managed to pull within four in the game's final minute, they ultimately fell short for the second game in row.

Carroll redshirt-junior Willa Albrecht led all scorers with 20 points. The 6-foot guard also led all players with four made 3s. Two other Saints scored in double figures as fifth-year guard Kyndall Keller had 16 and forward Meagan Karstetter added 10 more from the interior.

Carroll continues its homestand Monday against Bushnell University.